The police have arrested two more gangsters in connection with the looting of around Rs. 1.50 crore from a Pune-based gold merchant’s agent as he was moving in a car at Cherkala near here

recently. A team led by Babu Peringoth, Circle Inspector of Vidyanagar police, arrested Sayooj, 23, a resident of Kuthuparamba and Ramshad, 22, hailing from Mattannur in Kannur as part of the investigation into the robbery at gun point by a five-member gang, as Ganesh, an associate of the gold businessman, was moving in the car on August 7, the police said. The duo were remanded to two weeks judicial custody by a court here on Saturday. The police had already arrested N.K. Mrithul, also a native of Kuthuparamba and found the gangsters having links with Prajeesh, driver of the car used by Mr. Ganesh, they said.