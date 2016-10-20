Two men have been arrested for withdrawing Rs.39,000 from a woman’s bank account using an ATM card she lost during a bus journey. She had jotted down the PIN on the card’s envelop.

The arrested include Vinod, 38, one of the crew members of the bus. He and his friend Mohammed Irfan, 19, both residents of Kanhangad, were arrested by a police team led by Bedakam Sub-Inspector T.K. Mukundan on Tuesday night. They were charged under IPC Section 379 (theft) and were produced before a court here on Wednesday. They were remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

Lost in travel

The ATM card of Sathi Devi of Bethurpara, near Kuttikole, was lost while travelling in a private bus plying on the Kanhangad-Kasaragod route on October 11.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Bedakam police that her ATM card issued by the State Bank of Travancore’s Kuttikole branch was lost during the bus journey. The duo were arrested after checking CCTV footage . The duo had withdrawn money from three ATM counters in Kanhangad.