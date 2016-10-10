National » Kerala

KOLLAM, October 10, 2016
Updated: October 10, 2016 05:34 IST

Twin harbours teem with a ‘newcomer’

Surprise package:Crates full of Indian chub mackerels at the Sakthikulangara fishing harbour in Kollam on Sunday.— Photo: C. Suresh Kumar
Mechanised boats return with huge harvests of chub mackerel

Mechanised fishing boats based at the Sakthikulangara-Neendakara twin fishing harbours here that went for shrimp, squid, and pink perch harvest have been returning with huge harvests of Indian chub mackerels for the past week. Boat operators are keeping their fingers crossed because the local palate seems to be hesitant about accepting the newcomer.

Though chub mackerel tastes similar to traditional mackerels, its shape is more cylindrical. The marking too is of a different colour. The fish, a recent migrant to the Kerala waters, was harvested in small quantities earlier. Harvest of such huge quantities has never been reported from the twin fishing harbours before.

Rs.2,000 a basket

Peter Mathias, secretary of the Kollam District Boat Owners Association, said that about ten days aago traditional fishing vessels began to bring back chub mackerels at the twin fishing harbours. They fetched about Rs.2,000 a basket during auction.

But with the mechanised sector harvesting huge quantities, the price has dropped to Rs.1,000 a basket.

Marine environment enthusiast V.K. Madhusoodanan said that it is too early to predict whether chub mackerels will be a boon or bane to the fishing sector. He said that no proper study has been conducted by the scientific fraternity on why the fish has suddenly made the Kerala waters a habitat. Various non-edible fish alien to Kerala waters before are now found aplenty.

Varied reasons

Mr. Madhusoodanan said it could be the result of climate change. But the reasons for the migration could vary. Climate change-triggered temperature variation of the waters was affecting pelagic fish like chub mackerels the most. These fish could be migrating in search of cooler waters. The Kerala waters near the coast, fed by over 40 rivers, remain cool post-monsoon and the fish may have found it an ideal habitat.

Another reason could be a shift in current flow due to rising water level. Either these fish follow the shifting currents instinctively or they follow their food which getting carried by the shifting currents to new territories. Mr. Madhusoodanan said that if the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) conducts comprehensive studies on the recent fish variants at each landing site, a definite conclusion can be reached.

Cause for concern: Contractors take over the elephants on lease during festival seasons and make them work despite illness or grave injuries.

