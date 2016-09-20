There is rush to get photographed with three-dimensional paintings at the Trick Art Museum in Kannur

Art exhibitions here have never been very lively or interactive. However, an expo of trick art works seems to have brought about a major change.

It has been attracting selfie-obsessed youngsters in hordes. Many want to get photographed with the three- dimensional paintings.

The Trick Art Museum is a major crowd-puller at the ongoing the Onam Fest Fair here, with the visitors clicking themselves with the paintings using their mobile phones. According to the organisers of the exhibition, the paintings have become a rage among children and youth. Nearly 20 trick art painting are on display at the exhibition, including those of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, and former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Saint Teresa’s blessing

The organisers of the fair said the paintings on display were works of artist A.P. Shreethar in Chennai.

Among the paintings that attract large number of crowd is one of Saint Teresa in a blessing posture. The work was attracting more visitors since her canonisation, the organisers said. Equally drawing the crowds were the trick art works depicting different animals.

There were two sets of footmarks around an artwork, one for a visitor to pose and the other for the photographers to position themselves and click.

A sense of realism

Trick art had centuries-old history and was known as ‘trompe-l’oeil’ in French that roughly translated to mean ‘deceive the eyes,’ said Srihari Nair, involved in the organisation of the event. The trick art works created an illusion of a three-dimensional image as a two-dimensional object, giving a sense of realism, he added.

This was the first time that the trick art exhibition was held here, he said, adding sensory illusions stimulated the brain and added excitement.