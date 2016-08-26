The child rights commission’s directive to ensure learning process at anganwadis in tribal languages is expected to plug loopholes in tribal education. An anganavadi at Mamana ooru tribal settlement in Attappaddy.— Photo: K.K. Mustafa

In a move that would help plug loopholes in tribal education across the State, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has directed the Scheduled Tribes and Social Welfare Departments to strictly ensure imparting of learning process at anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme in respective tribal languages.

The move is aimed at ending the feeling of alienation among tribal children when they are initiated into the world of letters in Malayalam, which is an alien language to them. Commission member N. Babu, who acted on a petition filed by Rajendra Prasad of the Attappady-based tribal cultural organisation Thambu, has urged the State government to look into the possibilities of preferring tribal men and women as employees of ICDS centres in tribal regions.

Oral traditions

Only then would children grasp their culture at an early age apart from imbibing their agricultural and social traditions. Mr. Babu also wanted more efforts to help the tribal children preserve the oral language traditions of tribal community.

The move is in continuation of the pilot project in Attappady block last year. Titled Early Childhood Curriculum Care and Education, the pilot project was implemented in anganwadis in tribal areas. “Anganwadi teachers must be equipped to use languages of different tribal ethnic groups to impart pre-primary education,” Mr. Babu said. “Across the State, teachers in anganwadis must be trained with the help of tribal village elders,” Mr. Babu said.

“When these children begin their education, they find themselves lost. Majority of these children drop out as they find it difficult to fully comprehend classroom teaching and the activities, or read the language and understand textbooks,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad said.