Tribal students find doors shut for higher studies

The much-hyped single window admission process for Plus Two courses in the State is turning detrimental to tribal education at least in Attappady with 228 students from aboriginal families of the backward region failing to find options for higher education.

This is happening at a time when more than 100 seats remain vacant in government-owned tribal higher secondary schools located at Pudur and Sholayur in the same region.

As six months have already gone since the Plus One batches in the State started their learning process, these tribal children who passed SSLC despite heavy odds are now turning a hapless lot.

Though similar situations occurred during previous years due to commendable performance by tribal children in the SSLC examination, those children who failed to manage admission through single window procedures were able to continue their education because of intervention of Scheduled Castes (ST) Department director.

The director used to issue special notifications facilitating admission to tribal children in schools close to their hamlets. However, no such notification has been issued so far by the department.

According to tribal rights activist K.A. Ramu, it was the responsibility of Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in Attappady to prepare the list of tribal children who failed to find admission under single window scheme.

The SC Department director was required to issue the special notification after going through the list. Based on the notification, higher secondary Department was required to ensure admissions.

According to sources within ITDP, the list was prepared during first week of August and it was soon forwarded to ST Department. However, no follow up action was initiated since then.

Block panchayat president Easwari Reshan said she would soon bring the issue before SC/ST Welfare Minister and the ST Department director. ITDP officials said they also have started the process to bring the issue to the attention of ST Department director.

Meanwhile, the government tribal higher secondary school at Pudur has 55 vacant seats for Plus One. The school has a total of 120 seats. In the vocational higher secondary stream, the school has five vacant seats. In sholayur school, fifty seats of Plus One course are now remaining vacant.

According to Rajendra Prasad of tribal voluntary organisation Thambu, affirmative actions taken up recently have contributed significantly to the educational excellence of tribal children in Attappady, which had witnessed high dropouts so far.