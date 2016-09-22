Man arrested for raping minor daughter

The Vythiri police on Wednesday arrested a tribal man on the charge of sexually assaulting his minor daughter in a tribal hamlet in the district.

The police said the victim was studying in Plus Two class and was staying in a hostel for tribal girls in the district. When the girl reached her home during Vishu holidays around five months ago her father raped her in an inebriated mood, the police said . When the girl was admitted to a government hospital here on Tuesday due to stomach pain,it was confirmed that the girl was pregnant. Later ,the hospital authorities informed the police and during interrogation the girl revealed that she was sexually exploited by her father on three occasions, the police added .

The accused was arrested under Sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. —Staff Reporter