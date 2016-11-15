A ten-month-old infant from the Kottiyurkunnu tribal colony at Mukkali in Attappady was brought dead to the Government Tribal Specialty Hospital at Kottathara on Monday morning.

Extreme dehydration caused by diarrhoea is suspected to be the reason for the death. The baby, Sakthi, was born ten months ago and its weight during birth was 2.7 kg. Sunitha and Biju are the parents of the kid.

Official figures say this is the eighth child to die in the tribal belts of Attappady since January this year.

Deputy District Medical Officer Prabhudas told The Hindu that it was not a case of poverty or malnutrition.

“The child was suffering from diarrhoea. However, the parents refused to hospitalise the infant despite repeated demands from doctors and nurses,” he said.