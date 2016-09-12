A 12-year-old tribal boy from Sholayur village died of anaemia late on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as R. Manikandan, a Class 8 student of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Sholayur.

A resident of Swarnapirivu tribal colony, Manikandan was admitted to the Kottathara tribal specialty hospital on Saturday afternoon with severe stomach pain. His father Rangaswamy said the boy was ill from Thursday morning and the government-deputed scheduled tribe promoter in the locality was informed about it. However, the vehicle to take the boy to the hospital arrived at the hut only by Saturday noon.

According to Dr. Prabhudas of the hospital, the haemoglobin count of the boy was just 2, against the normal count of 10. Teachers said the boy had attended classes till Tuesday.