The Rasmi Film Society here conducted its October film festival by screening Tamil crime thriller Visaranai and a short film ‘Kathirippinte Onam’ on Saturday.

Inaugurating the festival, D. Pradeep Kumar, writer and director of Manjeri FM, said film societies were playing a pivotal role in promoting good movies. ‘Visaranai,’ based on M. Chandrakumar’s novel ‘Lock Up’ and directed by Vetrimaaran, won awards in the current year and is the only Indian entry to the 2017 Oscar. The film evoked good public response.

Manambur Rajanbabu, Rasmi president, presided. Anil Karuppan, secretary, welcomed the gathering. G.K. Rammohan, vice president, proposed a vote of thanks.