Transit camps planned for Sabarimala pilgrims

The government is planning set up transit camp (Edathavalom) chains for Sabarimala pilgrims across the State.

Minister for Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran told The Hindu that the proposal was to set up self-contained camps at select temple towns along the national and State highways from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari.

The idea was mooted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his first review meeting held at Sabarimala a year ago. Mr. Vijayan proposed setting up of Edathavaloms at every 50 km along the NH.

The government had prepared an action plan for setting up 37 transit camps.

Project reports of 18 camps, estimated to cost ₹225 crore, had been prepared.

The projects would be implemented in collaboration with PSUs such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Company Limited. The IOC had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up four transit centres on the land attached to the Malabar Devaswom Board near Tiruvangad Sri Rama Temple in Thalasserry, Kadampuzha Devi Temple, Chinakkathur Bhagavathy Temple, and Thrithalloor Mahadeva Temple. In return, the State would allot space to the IOC for running its retail fuel outlet at these places, the Minister said. The government had sanctioned ₹100 crore for the project.

Facility

Principal Secretary to Devaswom K.R. Jyotilal said the pilgrim amenities included shelters for 450 pilgrims, air-conditioned dormitory with WiFi facility for 200 persons, 24 guest rooms, vegetarian restaurant, laundry area, prepaid counters for booking puja and prasadom, Annadanam hall, and parking lots.

The facility would be exclusively for pilgrims during the 160 days of Sabarimala pilgrimage, while it could be used for functions such as weddings, strictly in conformity with the temple custom, during the remaining days, the Minister said.

The government would set up a special purpose vehicle, comprising professionals in various fields and representatives of the five devaswom boards, to manage the project.

The State government was venturing into temple infrastructure development for the first time, he said.

Mr. Surendran said 10 projects, estimated at ₹125 crore, would be launched in collaboration with IOC in the first phase.

The Chief Minister would launch the pilot project at the devaswom land attached to the Kazhakuttam Mahadevar temple complex in in January, he said.