The Railways have decided to divert some trains passing through Chennai Central via Perambur to take up major track and signalling work between Basin Bridge and Chennai Central.

The passengers who have booked ticket in these trains will have to entrain or detrain at Perambur till October 6 with immediate effect, according to the railways.

The trains to skip Chennai Central are 13352/13351 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express, 12512/12511 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Gorakhpur Expresses, 22648/22647, Thiruvananthapuram-Korba Express, 12522/12521 Ernakulam-Barauni Express and 22646/22645 Thiruvananthapuram central- Indore Junction Express in both direction.

22644 Patna-Ernakulam Express, 22642 Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar Express, 12508 Guwahatty-Thiruvananthapuram Express and 12516 Guwahati-Thiruvananthapuram Express are the other trains to skip Chennai Central.