: The Envisioned Youth for Enriched Society (EYES), which aims to direct the young generation to the possibilities of modern education, will be launched in the district on September 24.

In a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Painavu on Tuesday, Joice George, MP, said the district, considered as backward, would be uplifted when new opportunities are given to the young generation. The training programme in its first phase will be started in 74 schools, including 70 State syllabus schools, one CBSE and three model residential schools. As many as 4,500 students in Thodupuzha, Idukki, Peerumade, Udumbanchola, Devikulam, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha will benefit, he said adding that a batch of 60 students from each school would be selected for training under the scheme. He said the training classes will be on the first and third Saturday of each month. Orientation classes will also be given to the parents. The training will be given by experts in the field and the learning instruments will be given free. The project, estimated to cost Rs.50 lakh, is being implemented in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries. S.B. Global will devise and impart the training programmes, he said