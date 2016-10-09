Accident victimslaid to rest

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of the five persons, four of them from a family, who died on Friday’s road accident in Idukki.

The victims, Achamma, 70, wife of Mathew of Kochuparamabil House, Kanjirappally, her son Shaju, 46, her daughter Jain, 34, Shaju’s son Ivan, 18 months, and driver Tijo, 26, died when the vehicle they were travelling in was rammed by an speeding bus at Pushpagiri, near Chempakappara, in Idukki district. The funeral was held at the cemetery of St. Dominic’s Cathedral, Kanjirappally. — Special Correspondent