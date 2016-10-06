Concreting work progressing on Valapattanam bridge

Traffic woes of passengers on the Kannur-Payyannur route continue as stringent traffic restrictions are in place on the Valapattanam bridge, where maintenance works are under way.

The roads on either side of the bridge have been experiencing traffic snarls since September 26 when traffic curbs were imposed on the bridge to take up works to strengthen the bridge. The Public Works Department (NH Division) engineers said that further traffic restrictions were imposed on Wednesday as concreting works on the surface were under way. The bridge was closed on the day for four-wheelers, except buses.

“New restrictions were imposed because of the concrete works on the surface,” said NH Division Assistant Executive Engineer Sunil Koyileriyil.

The concrete works would be over by Thursday evening, he added.

Traffic restrictions on the bridge have caused traffic gridlocks in some of the alternative routes between Thalassery and Taliparamba. The works will continue till November 5.