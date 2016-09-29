Traffic restrictions on the Valapattanam bridge on the National Highway here as part of repair and maintenance will be in force from September 26.

An official press release announcing this here said that the traffic restrictions will be in force till November 5.

Though the repair and maintenance of the bridge has been going on for months, vehicular traffic is being restricted to carry out tarring works as part of the maintenance works, the release said adding that buses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and ambulances will be exempted from the restrictions.

Tanker lorries and other trucks coming from Payyannur side and going to Thalassery side should take the Taliparamba-Sreekantapuram-Irikkur-Chalode-Thalassery route, the release said. The trucks going to the opposite side should take the Thalassery-Anjarakkandy-Chalode-Irikkur-Sreekantapuram-Taliparamba route. Four-wheelers other than buses plying in Taliparamba-Kannur route should use the Dharamashala-Parassinikkadavu-Kolacherymukku-Kambil-Narath-Kannadiparamba-Kakkad road.