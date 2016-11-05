MC Road development being undertaken as part of KSTP

Traffic congestion along the Changanassery-Thiruvalla-Kallissery stretch of Main Central (MC) Road is in store for Sabarimala pilgrims arriving here from different parts of the country during the pilgrimage season that begins on November 16.

Second phase

The second phase of MC Road development, as part of the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on September 14, 2014.

Many stretches of the road between Chengannur and Kottayam have to be raised by 1 to 2.5 metres to avoid flooding and waterlogging during monsoon.

Traffic congestion for one to two hours has become the order of the day along the 7-km Thiruvalla-Ezhinjillom-Laikkad stretch for the past two weeks, owing to the KSTP work.

Diversion of vehicular traffic from Perunthuruthy to Changanassery via Nalukody has created more problems owing to a narrow culvert and the railway gate en route.

Office-goers and students in the area are the worst affected.

Three new bridges

Work on three new bridges across the rivers Pampa, Manimala, and Varattar on the Chengannur-Thiruvalla stretch of MC Road is under way.

Construction of the much sought-after bypass linking Mazhuvangaduchira with Ramanchira is progressing at a snail’s pace, adding to the chaos.