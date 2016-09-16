A reception accorded to Thiruvonathoni on its arrival at the Sree Parthasarathy Temple ghats in the Pampa at Aranmula on Wednesday.

Thiruvonathoni accorded reception at Parthasarathy temple ghats

Onam celebrations in Central Travancore was marked with gaiety on Wednesday.

The ceremonial reception accorded to the Thiruvonathoni, temple vessel carrying vegetables, provisions and other articles for the Onasadya (feast), held at the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula was a major attraction of the celebrations.

The Garuda-faced Thiruvonathoni was accorded a ceremonial reception in traditional style on its arrival at the temple ghats in the Pampa on Wednesday morning. The temple vessel set off from the Mahavishnu Temple ghats at Kattoor in the upstream of Kozhencherry on Tuesday evening.

‘Palliyodams’ (snakeboats) from the villages in and around Kattoor escorted the Thiruvonathoni.

As is being the tradition, the senior-most member of Mangattu Illom at Kumaranalloor in Kottayam district, M.R. Narayana Bhattathiri, whose ancestors believed to have migrated from Kattoor a long time ago, led the Thiruvonathoni.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sree Parthasarathy temple ghats and on either banks of the Pampa to receive the vessel at the day-break.

The atmosphere was charged with devotion and Vanchippatu verses in praise of Lord Krishna rented the air.

Mr. Bhattathiri handed over the oil lamp brought from Kattoor temple to the head priest (Melsanthi) who transferred the flame to the sacred ‘kedavilakku’ inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The Onasadya at the Aranmula temple was prepared with the materials brought in the Thiruvonathoni and it was served to the devotees after the Utchapuja.