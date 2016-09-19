Tractor owners resume goods transportation

The dispute between trade unions and tractor owners over higher wages claimed by workers accompanying tractors plying between Pampa and the Sannidhanam was resolved at a meeting convened by District Collector R.Girija at the Collectorate on Friday.

As per the agreement reached at the meeting, contractors have to pay Rs. 250 to two workers per trip from Pampa to the Sannidhanam from August 6 to January 2017.

Wage increased

The meeting also decided to increase this wage to Rs. 300 from January 21, 2017, to January 20, 2018.

Leaders of the trade unions and the Tractor Owners and Drivers Association (TODA) agreed to the proposal put forth by the Collector and Ranni MLA Raju Abraham.

The Collector called upon support from all quarters for a smooth pilgrim season.

R.Harishankar, Superintendent of Police; C. Sajeev, Additional District Magistrate; Padmakumar, Deputy Devaswom Commissioner; R.Gopakumar, District Labour Officer; and representatives of trade unions and the TODA attended the meeting.

The trade union issues at Pampa had been posing problems to transportation of goods between Pampa and the Sannidhanam recently.

The Travancore Devaswom Board and the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom too started feeling the heat when union workers demanded hefty loading and unloading charges for transporting puja materials, flowers, and articles for prasadom preparation at the Sannidhanam.

Attack

Meanwhile, the attack on a tractor and three workers allegedly by a group of trade union workers at Attathode, near Nilackal, a week ago worsened the situation with the TODA deciding not to operate tractors till the culprits were arrested.

Friday’s meeting was held on a directive of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, said Raju Abraham, MLA.

