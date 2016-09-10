A dharna staged by the Tractor Owners and Drivers Association in front of the Devaswom Executive Office in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

A dispute between trade unions and traders over higher wages has badly hit the movement of goods between Pampa and the Sannidhanam since Thursday.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has started feeling the heat after the delay in transporting imported machineries for the new Aravana plant.

Meanwhile, three tractor-borne workers, including the driver, of a trader at Sabarimala were allegedly attacked by a group of trade union activists at Attathode, near Nilackal, on Thursday night. All the three have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

The Tractor Owners and Drivers Association (TODA) condemned the attack and demanded action against the accused. Talking to reporters, TODA leaders said the TDB and the government should ensure foolproof protection to the life and property of tractor owners and drivers. They said the operation of tractors at Sabarimala would be stopped till the authorities concerned initiated proper measures to ensure safety.

The TODA also staged a dharna in front of the Devaswom Executive Office in Pathanamthitta town on Friday protesting against the attack on tractors and its workers.

Trade unions clarify

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting convened the District Labour Officer here on Friday, trade union leaders said they would not intervene in the loading and unloading of various ‘vazhipadu’ materials bound for the Sannidhanam. They said the trade unions would not put claim on the loading and unloading work of various articles brought by the Ayyappa Seva Sanghom or any other voluntary organisation.

However, representatives of TODA did not turn up for the meeting.