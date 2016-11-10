Trade hit in Kollam post-demonetisation

A bankruptcy situation prevails, as there is not much cash with people in lower denominations

With the demonetisation of the higher denomination currency notes coming into effect from Tuesday night, most trading activities in the district was badly hit on Wednesday.

Though people had cash with them, a bankruptcy situation prevailed because there was not much cash with people in the lower denomination notes.

In spite of the ban, the withdrawn higher denomination notes continued to be accepted at the auction halls of fishing harbours in Kollam on Tuesday morning. Fishermen said fish being a highly perishable commodity they had no other go but to accept the higher denomination currency notes in the hope of getting them exchanged at banks.

Most jewellery shops in the district remained closed. The gold rate for the day that is declared by 9.45 a.m. on all working days was declared only after 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

At shops that remained open business was dull. Due to shortage of cash in the legally accepted denominations with jewellers, purchase of old jewellery was almost nil, traders said.

In the morning as rumours got sparked off that liquor outlets would accept the withdrawn currency notes on Tuesday, it led to outlets getting virtually mobbed before these could open.

But after opening, the expectations of the crowd got belied as notices were prominently put up that read that the withdrawn denomination currency notes would not be accepted.

Business at Bevco outlets was dull on Tuesday.

'Pay only full amount'

While it was notified that fuel pumps would accept the withdrawn higher denominations, the pump operators insisted that customers purchase fuel for the entire amount, if cash was given in the Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 denominations. Their excuse was that they don’t have change in the lower denominations. This led to a chaos-like situation and by afternoon most pump operators kept their outlets closed for the rest of the day.

At supermarkets, cash business dipped but there was upswing of trade through credit and debit cards. Some of the supermarkets insisted that customers giving notes in the Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 denomination should mandatorily purchase for Rs.470 or Rs.930 respectively. Shops dealing in building materials and other items did most of their trade by accepting account payee cheques..