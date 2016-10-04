A tractor being deployed at the heavily-weeded Thechikkavu-Pannivelimoola fields in Aranmula Puncha on Monday as part of the Greening Mission Aranmula project of the Agriculture Department.—Photo: Leju Kamal

56 ha of land to be prepared for cultivation at Aranmula Puncha

The Agriculture Department deployed tractors at the heavily-weeded Thechikkavu-Pannivelimoola fields that form part of the Aranmula Puncha on Monday as part of the government’s mission to resume cultivation in the paddy fields that have been lying fallow for the past one decade.

J.Sajeev, Special Officer of the Greening Mission Aranmula programme of the Agriculture Department, told The Hindu that 56 ha of the puncha that has been lying fallow for the past 10 to 15 years would be prepared for cultivation. The department has to spend Rs. 30,000 for preparation of every hectare of the puncha for cultivation alone.

The total cost for paddy cultivation in 56 ha in the pucha was estimated at Rs 40 lakh, he said.

The preparation of the fields at Thechikkavu was launched by a housewife, Susan John Thampan, who owns four acres of land there, by lighting a ceremonial lamp in the forenoon.

The tractor for ploughing the fields was decorated with flowers and garlands brought from Sree Parthasarathy Temple as the land has got close association with the ancient temple.

Mr. Sajeev said clearing the deep-rooted weeds was a hectic task and draining out the water logged in the fields too was another major problem owing to the delay in the restoration of the Karimaramthode stream.

The Kerala High Court had directed the District Collector to restore the illegally converted stream in a time-frame of one month on June 16, 2014.

Though the stream restoration work in an extent of 6.5 acres began at a snail’s pace a year ago to avoid contempt of court proceedings against the Collector, the work has been stopped for the past several months, alleged Shaji Chacko, action council convener.

Mr. Sajeev said the department was planning to cultivate `Uma’ and `Jyothi’ varieties of paddy in the 56 ha at Aranmula so that the harvesting could be possible in the next 110 to 120 days.

The government was planning to celebrate the State-level inauguration of its Haritha Keralam project with the Agriculture Minister launching cultivation in Aranmula Puncha on November 1, Mr. Sajeev said.

Restoration

However, he said the restoration of the natural stream was a dire necessity for draining out the water logged in the paddy fields.