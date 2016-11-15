As part of ‘plastic waste-free Kannur’ campaign

The district administration’s ‘plastic waste-free Kannur’ campaign to eliminate plastic carry bags and plastic disposable items will be extended to tourist destinations here, with the proposed enforcement of compliance with green protocol.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has chalked out measures to make tourism sites here green protocol zones from next month, with the objective of discouraging use of plastic disposables and promoting environment protection activities.

A plastic-free campaign was launched in the district on November 1 with the objective of phasing out plastic carry bags and disposable items over the next five months.

DTPC secretary Saji Varghese said tourism sites across the district, including Paithalmala in the Naduvil panchayat, would be made green protocol zones in the first phase.

As part of the drive being launched under the plastic-free campaign started by District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali, restrictions would be imposed on visitors carrying plastic items.

Extra charge

Visitors to the sites will have to pay an additional charge of Rs.5 to purchase a packet of biscuit or chips and Rs.2 for a bottle of water from there.

The additional amount would be paid back when the visitors return the empty bottle or packet, he said.

Additional charges would also be levied for plastic bottles and packets brought from outside, he added.

Spots to be covered

Major tourism and picnic spots in the district that are being covered under the green protocol drive are Payyambalam beach, Choottad, Chemballikkundu, Vayalaparapp, Palakkayamthattu, Muzhappilangad beach, Dharmadam beach, Pazhassi Gardens and Chal beach.

The Forest Department has been directed to enforce the project at Paithalmala, a hill spot in the eastern hill areas of the district.

The district administration has already launched initiatives to save, handle, collect, segregate and dispose of plastic waste.

Students in schools are also being roped into the initiative.