Banned tobacco products estimated to cost over Rs. 30 lakh in the black market in the State were seized from a vegetable-laden mini-lorry during a check carried out by Excise personnel at the Aryankavu check-post in the district on Monday.

The driver and another person in the lorry were arrested and the vehicle was taken into custody.

The mini-lorry regularly transported vegetables from Tamil Nadu to some markets in Kollam district.

Inspector Amal Raj, who led the Excise team, said the tobacco products were found packed in 45 sacks tucked under the sacks of vegetables. There were more than 45,000 different banned tobacco products in the sack.

He said as per the confessions made by the arrested persons, the tobacco products were meant for dealers based at Anchal and Ayur.

The arrested persons are natives of Tamil Nadu and their identities were given as Mahendran, 29, and Ganeshan, 33, from Shencotta. Mr. Amal Raj said each packet procured from Tamil Nadu for Rs.5 is sold in Kerala for a price ranging between Rs.40 and Rs.50.

The lorry was intercepted on the basis of a tip-off received by the Assistant Excise Commissioner (Kollam), G. Radhakrishna Pillai.