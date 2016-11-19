T.N.N. Bhattathiripad, fondly called ‘the Lord of Check-dams,’ passed away at his residence, Thekkedath Mana, at Pazhiyottumuri, near Kunnamkulam, on Friday. He was 76.

A former Kerala Water Authority chief engineer, Mr. Bhattathiripad dedicated his life for water conservation. He earned the nickname as he had vehemently argued that check-dams and sub-surface dams were the only solution for replenishing the groundwater table.

As former director of the Rajiv Gandhi Drinking Water Technology Mission, he fought for a complete ban on sand-mining and construction of check-dams to protect Bharathapuzha. The State is indebted to him for implementing micro-water schemes, including a few on the Bharathapuzha.

He used to lament that water conservation was the most neglected area in the State’s water resource management. “We lack water literacy. A State that is blessed with good monsoon, 44 rivers, backwaters, and wells is still suffering from drought-like situation in the summer. Though the State gets an annual rainfall of 3,005 mm, only five per cent of the annul flow is saved in reservoirs,” he said.

Mr. Bhattathiripad continued his crusade for water conservation and conducted water-literacy campaigns among students until he was bedridden. His funeral will be held at his home on Saturday.