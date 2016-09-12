PWD officials from Tamil Nadu were reportedly attacked by the Kerala Forest Department near Anamalai on Tuesday.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be known.

The attack happened two days after 12 PWD officials from Tamil Nadu were denied entry to Parambikulam Aliyar Dam in the same area last Saturday.

This has resulted in tensed moments at the border.