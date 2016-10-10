A 42-year-old man from Salem in Tamil Nadu died in police custody at the Thalassery police station here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kalimuthu.

The police said that he was found unconscious at the police station on Sunday morning. He was immediately taken to the Government Hospital at Thalassery, where he was declared brought dead. Another person, identified as Raju, who was also taken into custody with him near Thalassery in the early hours of October 8, has been admitted to hospital.

According to the Thalassery police, Kalimuthu and Raju, described as vagabonds, were handed over to the police by local residents in the Temple Gate area near Thalassery in the early hours of Saturday. The police reached the spot after the two were caught by the local people on the suspicion that they were involved in recent theft cases in the area. The police brought the duo to the police station for questioning and found that they were not involved in any of the theft cases, the police said.

The duo was, however, not released immediately, the police said adding that they were kept at the station for further verification.

Kalimuthu was found in an unconscious state in the morning and was declared brought dead at the hospital. The police said that both of them had been manhandled by the local people.

“The reason for the death has to be ascertained after post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” said Wayanad District Police Chief K. Karthik, who is in charge in Kannur as Kannur DPC Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin is on leave.

Mr. Karthik told The Hindu that there was a dereliction of duty on the part of the police station authorities as the duo had been kept in custody without any reason.

The two had not been taken to hospital for medical examination either, he said.

Mr. Karthik said that the case was transferred to the District Crime Branch Dy.SP for a detailed investigation into the incident. The case was registered under 174 of the CPC.

Rights panel norms

The KMCH authorities had been requested to conduct post-mortem examination on the body as per the National Human Rights Commission guidelines, including video-recording, he said, adding that disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officers after getting a report on the incident.

Congress and BJP workers staged separate marches to the police station on Sunday to protest against the custodial death.