KALPETTA, October 10, 2016
Tigress trapped in plantation

A tigress that strayed into human habitations at Armad, near Onnam Mile, in Wayanad district was captured from a coffee plantation near the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WSS) around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Twelve days

The animal, which had triggered panic among the villagers for the past 12 days, walked into a trap set up by forest personnel at the coffee plantation under the Sulthan Bathery forest range of the sanctuary, where it was sighted on Saturday night .

The big cat, around six years old, was shifted to the office of the warden, nearly 2 km away. A team of veterinarians led by Forest Department surgeon Arun Zachariah examined the animal and administered first aid.

Injuries

Dr. Zachariah told The Hindu that the emaciated animal had a wound on its forelimb which might have led the animal to prowl the villages adjacent to the sanctuary. It might have suffered injuries in a territorial fight with another tiger, Dr. Zachariah said, adding that the animal had also lost its two canine teeth.

Forest Department sources said the animal would be transferred to the Thrissur zoo for treatment on Sunday night itself.

