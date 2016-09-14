Pulikkali will be performed in Thrissur on the fourth day of Onam

Onam celebrations do not end in Thrissur with Thiruvonam. The carnival spirit will reach it crescendo on the fourth day of Onam when hundreds of people, dressed as leopards and tigers, roam the city streets for the rollicking show of Pulikkali.

Thousands of revellers will throng Swaraj Round and bylanes to watch the traditional pantomime-cum-parade, that will bring the curtains down on Onam celebrations in Thrissur. Their bodies painted in yellow and black, men with huge bellies will dance to rustic drumbeat. Tableaux will add colour to the procession.

With D-day round the corner, the tiger dens are busy with activities. Ten teams are participating in the Pulikkali festival this time. Though the Corporation has increased financial support for the Pulikkali festival, the teams are finding it difficult to meet the expenses.

“Preparations start months ahead of the show. A lot of efforts go into the show. We have to be careful about each detail,” say team organisers.

Unlike earlier days, it’s difficult to get people to perform Pulikkali, they say. Getting the entire body painted is a difficult job.

Body hair has to be removed first. A base coat will be applied.

The designs will be applied after the base coat dries. Tempera powder paint mixed with varnish is used for painting designs. Every sweat gland will get clogged. Artists spend an entire day for the make-up.

The last minute preparations are going on in tiger camps.

Each team will have around 50 players. They will enter the Swaraj Round through the arterial roads by afternoon. The winners will get the Mayor’s Trophy.