The team from the Thuyyam Forane of the Kollam Latin Catholic Diocese emerged the overall winners in the diocesan-level two-day ‘Karunya Varsha Bible Kalotsavam 2016,’ which concluded here on Sunday.

The teams from the Kanjirakode and Kadavur Foranes came second and third respectively.

Aleena Mary from the Bharata Rajni parish under the Thuyyam Forance was declared the senior Kala Thilakam and Sean Mariam Thomson from the Mangad parish under the Kadavur Forane was declared the junior Kala Thilakam.

Prizes to the winners were distributed by Mayor V. Rajendrababu at the valedictory function held at Fatima Mata National College in the evening.

Hidden talents

The winners became eligible to compete in the State-level Bible Kalotsavam to be held at Thalassery in December.

Inaugurating the function, M. Mukesh, MLA, said it was only when platforms were provided that people became aware of their hidden talents.

Winning a prize or not is the yardstick for gauging talents. Many people who made a mark on the cultural scenario were those who had not won the top prizes while they were young, he said.

The function was presided over by the Kollam Bishop, Stanley Roman. Kollam diocese has eight Foranes with 90 parishes.

All the events were Bible based.

