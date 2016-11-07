Renowned poet Dr. T.G. Ramachandran Pillai has been awarded the poetry fellowship of the Thunchan Smaraka Samithi, Airanimuttom. He has penned several literary works, including Chinthabharathi and Navyadarshanam, and served as the Assistant Director of College Education, the principal of Government College, Tripunithura, and head of the Malayalam Departments at University College and Government Womens’ College, Thiruvananthapuram. The fellowship includes Rs.10,000, a plaque and a mudra embedded with a portrait of Thunchath Ezhuthachan. — Staff Reporter

