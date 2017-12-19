Thrust on housing for fisherfolk

more-in

The main thrust of the Ochki relief package presented by Kerala to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday is on the construction of houses for fisherfolk. Of the ₹7,340 core sought by the State, ₹3,003 crore is for this purpose.

The densely populated coastal areas, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, have been badly affected by the cyclone. The package seeks ₹537 crore for electrification of coastal areas, ₹315 crore for social welfare schemes and ₹230 crore for debt relief for fishermen.

While the package requests ₹1.5 crore to provide compensation for those who cannot go to work due to injury, ₹4.77 crore has been sought to provide them pension. A sum of ₹6.25 crore has been sought for providing livelihood for the dependants of those who lost their lives and ₹7.5 crore for educational aid to the children of those who died.

The package has also sought funds for putting in place systems for getting advance warning of cyclones, ₹60 crore has been sought for this purpose. While ₹35 crores has been sought for a regional digital early warning system, ₹323 crore has been sought for the construction of seawalls. The special package has pegged the amount for modernisation of traditional fishing craft at ₹625 crore. While ₹63 crore is for funding marine ambulances, ₹35 crore is for funding the coastal police. An amount of ₹500 crore is for setting up solar plants for purifying seawater.

The State has also submitted requests for funds to upgrade educational institutions in the coastal areas. Of this ₹100 crore has been sought for Fisheries Technical High Schools. An amount of ₹306 crore is for upgrade of existing government schools and ₹50 crore for setting up residential marine skill development institutes. A sum of ₹100 crore has been sought for setting up a national skill institute for fishermen. While ₹650 crore has been sought for construction roads and bridges in coastal areas, ₹75 crore has been sought for the milk production sector and ₹140 crore for the health sector in coastal areas.

The package sought also includes ₹28 crore for setting up drinking water schemes in coastal areas, ₹25 crore has been sought for the construction of fishing harbours and fish-landing centres.