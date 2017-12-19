Kerala

Thrust on housing for fisherfolk

Ockhi relief package seeks ₹3,003 crore for construction of houses

The main thrust of the Ochki relief package presented by Kerala to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday is on the construction of houses for fisherfolk. Of the ₹7,340 core sought by the State, ₹3,003 crore is for this purpose.

The densely populated coastal areas, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, have been badly affected by the cyclone. The package seeks ₹537 crore for electrification of coastal areas, ₹315 crore for social welfare schemes and ₹230 crore for debt relief for fishermen.

While the package requests ₹1.5 crore to provide compensation for those who cannot go to work due to injury, ₹4.77 crore has been sought to provide them pension. A sum of ₹6.25 crore has been sought for providing livelihood for the dependants of those who lost their lives and ₹7.5 crore for educational aid to the children of those who died.

The package has also sought funds for putting in place systems for getting advance warning of cyclones, ₹60 crore has been sought for this purpose. While ₹35 crores has been sought for a regional digital early warning system, ₹323 crore has been sought for the construction of seawalls. The special package has pegged the amount for modernisation of traditional fishing craft at ₹625 crore. While ₹63 crore is for funding marine ambulances, ₹35 crore is for funding the coastal police. An amount of ₹500 crore is for setting up solar plants for purifying seawater.

The State has also submitted requests for funds to upgrade educational institutions in the coastal areas. Of this ₹100 crore has been sought for Fisheries Technical High Schools. An amount of ₹306 crore is for upgrade of existing government schools and ₹50 crore for setting up residential marine skill development institutes. A sum of ₹100 crore has been sought for setting up a national skill institute for fishermen. While ₹650 crore has been sought for construction roads and bridges in coastal areas, ₹75 crore has been sought for the milk production sector and ₹140 crore for the health sector in coastal areas.

The package sought also includes ₹28 crore for setting up drinking water schemes in coastal areas, ₹25 crore has been sought for the construction of fishing harbours and fish-landing centres.

