All grama panchayats attain the goal, work in urban bodies on schedule

Setting a model for the other districts, all the 86 grama panchayats in Thrissur district have been declared open defecation free (ODF).

The urban areas are expected to attain the goal by October 10. Thus Thrissur will become the first district to attain the total sanitation target.

Though, Thrissur district panchayat president Sheela Vijayakumar and District Collector A. Kowsigan made the ODF declaration for the grama panchayats, this will be formalised after an inspection by designated agencies on November 1.

Project cost

The project to make the rural areas ODF was estimated at Rs. 4.76 crore.

“It is encouraging to see Thrissur attaining 100 per cent ODF status. Initially, it seemed to be a challenging task. However, with a dedicated team, the ODF drive progressed in full swing and we are confident about the other districts too achieving the goal of cent per cent ODF on or before the targeted date,” said K. Vasuki, Executive Director, Suchitwa Mission.

Ms. Vijayakumar said a survey in 2015 found that 3,472 families in the district did not have toilets.

“Funds were made available for the families to construct toilets. In all, Rs. 15,400 (Rs. 12,000 from Suchitwa Mission and Rs. 3,400 from grama panchayat) was distributed to each family and the construction of toilets started two months back,” she said.

Madakkathara was the first grama panchayat announced as ODF in the district, followed by Adatt and Kandanassery.

At the block level, Puzhakkal achieved the status first and Irinjalakuda and Anthikkad followed suit. Shortage of funds with local bodies was a limitation to achieve the goal, Ms. Vijayakumar noted.

To overcome the delay in getting funds from the Suchitwa Mission, amendments were made to the projects to release the funds for constructing the toilets.

“This is how we could meet the deadline for total sanitation in rural areas,” she said. The cooperation of local body representatives and officials made the mission possible, she added.

District Collector A. Kowsigan was hopeful that the formal declaration of total sanitation could be done before “Kerala Piravi Day” on November 1.

“The city Corporation and the six municipalities have been given a deadline of October 10 to achieve the goal. In total, 963 toilets were needed in urban areas. The works are in the final stages,” he said.

Many challenges

The mission faced challenges in some areas, especially in the tribal and coastal belts, as people were not willing to use toilets.

The total sanitation campaign would be continued to ensure that people used the toilets, the District Collector said.