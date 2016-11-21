Holy Face School, Wayanad, participating in the Mime common category at the CBSE State Kalotsavam on Sunday.JIPSON

After fours days of intense competition, curtains came down on the CBSE State Kalotsavam here on Sunday, with the Thrissur Sahodaya defeating the Malabar and Kottayam Sahodayas in a close finish to bag the overall championship.

Thrissur Sahodaya received a total of 1,665 points, while Malabar Sahodaya got 1,589 points. In the overall points section, Silver Hills CMI Public School, Kozhikode, ranked first with 471 points, and Christ CMI Public School, Kanhangadu, placed a close second with 461 points.

At the school level, Silver Hills, Kozhikode, topped with 214 points, and Devamata CMI Public School, Thrissur, came second with 118 points.

Movie actor Anushree distributed the prizes at the concluding ceremony, inaugurated by MG University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Sheena Shukkoor. The fete, held at Vishwadeepthi Public School, Adimali, had featured a total of 144 events, held on 21 stages, with the participation of 7,574 students from 836 CBSE schools in the State.

The category-wise results of the fete are as follows:

Category 1: Thrissur Sahodaya, 108 points; Malabar Sahodaya, 103 points.

Category 2: Malabar Sahodaya, 254 points; Kottayam Sahodaya, 252 points.

Category 3: Malabar Sahodaya, 604 points; Thrissur Sahodaya, 589 points.

Category 4: Thrissur Sahodaya, 585 points; Kottayam Sahodaya, 539 points.

The school-level results in each category are as follows:

Category 1: Hill Blooms School, Mananthavadi, 20 points; Sabari Central School, Cherpulasseri, Amrita Vidyalayam, Pandalam, Holy Grace Academy, Mala, and Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalayam, Kakkanad, 18 points.

Category 2: Silver Hills, Kozhikode, 50 points; Kasturba Public School, Chirakkal, 28 points.

Category 3: Silver Hills, Kozhikode, 82 points; MSS Public School, Kozhikode, 52 points.

Category 4: S N Public School, Vadakkevila, 76 points; Le Mer Public School, Nattika, 60 points.

Jury issue

In the wake of allegations regarding irregularities in evaluations, a new panel of judges was constituted to judge the events held on the final day. It has been decided that the persons included in the panel of judges this year will not be invited for judging for the next three years. However, this decision was taken in the light of the allegations, and not because the jury had been found guilty of any irregularities, the organisers said.