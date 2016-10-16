Water level at the Peechi reservoir has been alarmingly low. The reservoir now has only 42 per cent of its water capacity.— photo: K.K. Najeeb

Drought monitoring cell for declaration of the district as drought-hit

A huge deficit in rainfall has pushed many areas in Thrissur district to a drought-like situation. Various statistics have been showing that the district is leading to a never-before water shortage.

Thrissur comes second in the State among the areas hit by shortage in rainfall. According to statistics, the district received 44.5 per cent less rainfall in the last southwest monsoon. The State Drought Monitoring Cell has already suggested declaration of the district as drought-hit.

Almost all water sources, including wells, rivers and canals have started going dry. The Bharathapuzha is flowing like a narrow stream in almost all places.

Farmers are worried a lot as standing crops have started wilting. Around 500 acres of paddy fields in the Pazhunnana, Chemmanthitta and Puthussery fields in Chovvannur are facing acute water shortage, according to local farmers.

They are used to depending on rain and water from the Vazhani irrigation dam for farming. But now, water from Vazhani does not reach there, as the level in the reservoir is very low.

The situation is similar in Peechi, the major water source for Thrissur city and neighbouring areas. The dam, which has a maximum storage level of 79 m had a level of 71 last week. Statistics show it was 77.28 m during the same period last year. According to authorities, the reservoir has only 42 per cent water of its capacity.

The Kerala Water Authority has warned that the drinking water supply to the city and nearby panchayats will be hit if the water level decreases further.

About 52 million litres of water is being distributed from the Peechi reservoir every day. Thrissur Corporation and Kolazhy, Killannur, Mulangunnathukavu, Ariyannur, Venkidangu and Manaloor panchayats depend on Peechi for drinking water.

The release of water through the Valathukara and Edathukara canals from Peechi recharges hundreds of water sources on either side of the canals. If water is not released through the canals, people living on either side will face acute water shortage, leave alone the condition of standing crops. Wilting of crops has been reported form Chelakkara and Vaniampara areas too.

The water level in the Chalakudy river too has been decreased, as power production in the Poringalkuthu and Sholayar power houses has been reduced. The low water level has been affecting the drinking water and irrigation projects. Kerala Agriculture University has predicted increase in crop diseases due to deficit in rainfall. Health experts warn spurt in epidemics among human being too due to drought.

Poor quality of water is also becoming a cause of concern in the district.