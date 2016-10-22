The annual Ayilyam Mahotsavam at the Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja temple in Haripad, known for its worship of serpent gods and a woman as chief priestess, will be celebrated from October 22 to 24.

The rituals will be led by the oldest woman at Mannarasala Illam, Uma Devi Antharjanam, known as Mannarasala Amma.

The festival will get under way on Saturday.

The fourth Sree Nagaraja award will be presented at a cultural meet to be held in the evening on the same day.

It will be followed by a Mohiniyattom performance by Deepti Omcherry Bhalla.

Ucha puja will be performed by the Mannarasala Amma in front of the Sarpayakshi and Nagaraja temples between 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. It will be followed by an Ottanthullal performance by Kalamandalam Nandakumar and his team.

Music programmes

There will be music programmes and Kathakali in the evening. On Ayilyam (October 24), the temple will be opened for Nirmalyadarsanam at 3.30 a.m.

The special pujas, starting at 6 a.m., will be administered by the male head of Mannarasala lllam and he will lead the ‘Nagakkalam’ rituals.

It will be followed by ‘annadanam’ and classical music festival.

The revered Ayilyam Ezhunallathu, led by Mannarasala Amma, who will carry the Nagaraja Thirumukham and Nagaphanam from the temple to the Mannarasala Illam, will be held from 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The festival will be concluded with Thattil Noorumpalum, another unique ritual performed by the chief male priest.

The fifth Sree Nagaraja Award, instituted by Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja Temple, will be presented to renowned Carnatic musician Parassala B. Ponnammal. The award will be presented to the singer on Saturday.

The award is being given every year in recognition of the contributions made to various temple-related art forms of Kerala.

The fourth Sree Nagaraja award will be presented at a cultural meet on the same day.