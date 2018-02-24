Three more arrested inShuhaib murder case

more-in

Three more Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were arrested on Saturday by the special police team investigating the murder of Youth Congress worker S.P. Shuhaib at Edayannur here.

The arrested have been identified as Askar (26), Akhil (23), who are natives of Therur near Edayannur, and Anwar (23), who hails from nearby Thillankery. The three were nabbed from Veerajpetta in Karnataka on Friday night following information. Their arrest was recorded tonight following detailed questioning by the police team led by District Police Chief Shiva Vikram G. at the Mattannur police station.

With the latest arrests, the number of arrested in the murder case rose to five. Akash Thillankery and Rijin Raj, CPI(M) workers, had been arrested earlier in the case of murder of Shuhaib who had been hacked to death at his native place at Edayannur here under the Mattannur police station limits on February 12.

The police said that Askar had been directly involved in the murder, while Akhil and Anwar played roles in facilitating arrangements, including hiring the vehicles used for the crime.

“Over the last two or three days we conducted raids in many places, including in other States, on the basis of specific intelligence,” Mr. Vikran told reporters. One of the teams of police personnel despatched for the raids nabbed the three from Veerajpetta following information about their whereabouts, he said.

The investigating team has identified eight people who were directly involved in the crime, including five, who carried out the attack and three who planned it.

As the investigation team has narrowed the murder probe to the accused who were involved in the murder and is also set to expand the investigation to zero in on those who had helped the accused before and after the crime, the recovery of the vehicle the assailants used for travelling and the weapons used for the murder is the next major challenge for the investigators.

The investigating officers said that despite the efforts to personally demoralise them by allegations of bias in the investigation, the team could achieve progress in the probe. They collected lot of information that would help it recover the vehicle and weapons. They said that they were figuring out the information and the recovery would be done when the arrested were given in police custody for questioning. The team hopes that the police could get clearer information about the vehicle and the weapons used during detailed questioning after the arrested were given in police custody in pursuance of the disclosure statement of the accused.

Meanwhile, Akash Thillankery and Rijil Raj, who had been remanded in judicial custody, were given in police custody for four days for questioning by the Judicial First Class Magistrate here on Saturday.