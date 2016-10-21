Initial impressionwas that he diedin wildlife attack

Three persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Thomas, 28, of Kottakkal, who is suspected to have been killed in a wildlife attack at Aranappara, near Tholpetty, in the district on October 14.

Those arrested were identified as Linu Mathew, 32; V.D. Prajish alias Guntu, 26; and M.A. Nissar, 36, of Aranappara, near Tholpetty, in the district.

The body was found in a bush beside a forest path in the Tholpetty forest range under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary at Aranappara, nearly 200 metres from his house, on Saturday morning.

Villages thought he was killed by an elephant. They detained forest officials and blocked the Mananthavady-Madikkeri inter-State highway for hours demanding compensation to the youth’s relatives. The officials promised to provide Rs.9 lakh as compensation to the relatives.

The police said Linu Mathew, Prajish, and Shahul Hameed, another accused who has been working in South Africa for over a year, conspired over phone to murder Thomas with the help of Nissar. Thomas was invited to drink along with the accused around 9.30 p.m. on the day in the forest while he was returning home. When they started drinking, Linu hit Thomas on the head with an iron rod. The others then strangulated Thomas with a towel.

Later, they left the body inside the forest to give the impression of a wildlife attack. The accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and they would be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court (I), Mananthavady in the evening, the police said.

