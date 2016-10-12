Thousands initiated into world of letters

KOTTAYAM, October 12, 2016
Thousands thronged Sreesaraswathi Temple at Panchikkad on Vidyarambhom day on Tuesday.
Ceremony held at various temples in Kottayam district

Thousands of tiny tots were initiated into the world of letters on Tuesday, the Vidyarambhom Day. Temples and cultural centres were thronged by young parents carrying their little children to meet cultural icons who have been invited to be the gurus, right from early morning.

One of the major centres was the Sree Saraswathi Temple, Panchikkad, popularly known as Dakshina Mookambika temple.

Heavy rush

Parents had started pouring in right from Monday night to have a spot in the Vidyarambhom ceremony which commenced by 4 a.m. Nearly 500 persons were arranged by the temple authorities as ‘acharyas’ to initiate the thousands of children who were brought for the ceremony.

Vidyarambham ceremony was held at various temples, including the Sree Madevar Temple at Nagambadom. The ceremony was held under the shades of mango trees where Sree Narayana Guru gave the sanction to hold annual pilgrimage to Sivagiri.

In addition to temples, cultural institutions, and newpaper and publishing institutions also held Vidyarambham ceremonies.

