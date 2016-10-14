: In a major departure from the tradition that hitherto confined Kerala’s centuries-old shadow puppetry form, Tholpavakkoothu, to various episodes in the Hindu religious text Kamba Ramayana, a few experts based at Koonathara, near Shornur, have came out with a unique hour-long performance detailing how Buddha and his philosophy had influenced humankind.

The unique puppet show conceptualised with the backing and involvement of Kerala Mahabodhi Mission would attract arts enthusiasts from across the world with the language options of English, Hindi and Malayalam. Shadow puppetry expert Koonathara Viswanatha Pulavar and his son, Vipin Pulavar, are directing the performance in which leather puppets made by Viswanatha Pulavar’s wife Pushpalatha will don the role of Buddha and his contemporaries. The premier show was organised at Government Moyan’s LP School here on Wednesday for members of Mahabodhi Mission. “This is the first time in its history that Buddhism has become a theme for shadow puppetry. We took it up as a challenge when the Mahabodhi Mission approached us. Buddha’s teaching should be propagated across the world to counter growing hate and intolerance, said Viswanatha Pulavar in an interaction with The Hindu .

Legends of Tholpavakkoothu, including 80-year-old Ramachandra Pulavar and 71-year-old Lakashmana Pulavar, have provided valuable inputs to the preparation of the script and making of the puppets. It took more than a year of research for the Pulavar family to prepare the script.

“Various Buddhist scripts have been referred to prepare the text. The performance would help the audience learn more about Buddha and his concern for the toiling masses. His engagements with peasants and workers of that time and the way he intervened to resolve disputes over the sharing of waters from Rohini River also for part of the show to make it more contemporary and relevant,” said N. Haridas Bodh, chairman of Kerala Buddhist Council. Various songs traditionally sung by Buddhists have been used as background for the show.

“It is an attempt to place Buddhism as a means of resolving contemporary challenges,” said Vipin. Believed to be more than 2,000-year-old, Tholpavakootthu is now confined only to an extended family of Koonathara. Once performed only in 200 Bhagavathy temples of Malabar region, these shows revolved around Bali-Sugreeva war, Sita wedding and Jadayu attaining Moksha.