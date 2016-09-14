Carries provisions for Onam feast of temple

The Thiruvonathoni, carrying provision and vegetables for the Onam feast (Onasadya) at the Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula, on Tuesday set off from the Maha Vishnu Temple ghats in river Pampa at Kattoor.

M.R. Narayana Bhattathiri, eldest member of the Mangattu Brahmin family at Kumaranalloor near Kottayam, led the temple vessel to Aranmula. The melsanthi handed over the oil lamp brought from the sanctum sanctorum to the Bhattathiri immediately after the deeparadhana, marking the beginning of the ceremonial procession.

The Thiruvonathoni was escorted by four Palliyodams (snakeboats) to Aranmula.

Devotees thronged on either banks of the river along the Kattoor-Aranmula stretch to witness the Thiruvanathoni. They greeted the temple vessel with Krishna bhajans and offered betel leaves, arecca nuts, tobacco, and cotton shawls as a mark of reverence to the boat crew.

It has been the tradition that the eldest member of the Mangattu Illom whose ancestors hailed from Kattoor has to escort the Thiruvonathoni on the eve of the Thiruvonam day.

Legend

Legend has it that the Bhattathiri of the Kattoor Madhom used to offer Onasadya to a Brahmin on every Thiruvonam day. On a particular Thiruvonam day, no Brahmin turned up to accept Bhattathiri's Onasadya, leaving him in utter distress. The Bhattathiri prayed to Lord Parthasarathy and in the next few minutes a Brahmin boy reached Kattoor Madhom seeking alms.

Bhatatthiri received the boy with reverence and offered him Onasadya and Onakkodi. While bidding goodbye, the Brahmin boy told Bhattathiri to take the feast to Aranmula temple from the next year onwards. A few minutes later, the Bhattathiri realised that the boy was none other than Lord Parthasarathy himself.

As per custom, 18 families in Kattoor village used to offer provision for the Onasadya at the Sree Parthasarathy Temple for transporting it to Aranmula in the Thiruvonathoni. In course of time, the devotees in and around Kattoor too started offering vegetables and other articles for the Onasadya. The Thiruvonathoni will reach the Parthasarathy Temple ghats on Wednesday morning.