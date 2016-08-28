No injuries or casualties reported; train services likely to remain hit for hours as both tracks have been affected.

Twelve coaches of Train No.16347 Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru express, which left Thiruvananthapuram at 8.40 p.m. on Saturday, derailed near Karukutty station, after passing Aluva at about 3 a.m. on Sunday. No injuries or casualties reported. Both the tracks have been affected. Train services likely to be hit until the rescue operations are over.

Tickets will be refunded. Buses have been arranged to transport passengers from Karukutty to Chalakudy from where they will be taken to their destination by special trains.

Due to the Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express and Train No.12076 Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Janshatabdi Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, will now run only up to Ernakulam Jn.

The track on which trains run from Chalakudy to Thrissur is likely to be engaged for 10 hours while that to Ernakulam is likely to be engaged for 5 hours.

Helpline Numbers: 9746769960, 9746761072, 0471-2320012.