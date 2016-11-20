Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations: Dog-bite prevention and anti-rabies vaccination drive, inauguration by I.B. Satheesh, MLA, Malayinkeezhu junction, 9.30 a.m.

Thuruvikkal Rural Library: Painting camp led Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, library premises, Thiruvikkal, 10 a.m.

Soorya Festival: International Painting Exhibition, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd.: Handicrafts fair, Kanakakkunnu Palace, 10 a.m.

Gandhari Amman Kovil: Narayaneeya Hamsam, Temple premises, 3 p.m.

Commemoration Committee: Lecture in memory of Chemburu Sukumaran Nair on ‘Malayalam in the 60th year of Kerala’ by litterateur V. Rajakrishnan, Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, 4 p.m.

Swami Durgananda Saraswathi Hermitage: Spiritual discourse on Ashtavakra Gita, Thatwamasi Hall, Vrindavan Gardens, East Fort, 5 p.m.

Excise Department: State-level inauguration of Vimukthi Mission by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, University Senate hall, 5.30 p.m.

Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud: Feast of Christ the King, Mass led by Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Soosa Pakiam, church premises, 5.30 p.m.

All Kerala Brahmana Sabha: Mandalam 2016 – Vishnu Sahasranama Japam, TPSRA 194, Sreevaraham, 6.30 p.m.