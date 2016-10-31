Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust: Vakkom Moulavi Memorial Lecture 2016 by Sashi Kumar, Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust Hall, Thekkummoodu, 4 p.m.
Academy of Magical Sciences: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Circus Castle, Magic Planet, Kazhakuttam, 5 p.m.
Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi: Gathering against political violence, Martyr’s memorial, Palayam, 5 p.m.
Aikya Malayala Prasthanam: Education Minister C. Raveendranath to inaugurate closing ceremony of ‘Mathrubhasha avakasha jatha’, Gandhi Park, 5 p.m.
Soorya Festival: Pandit Ramesh Narayan’s Hindustani vocal performance at Jalsa Ghar, YMCA auditorium, 6.45 p.m.
Kerala State Council for Child Welfare: Varnotsavam 2016, Light music competition, Child Welfare Council Hall, 10 a.m.
Dance Performance: Bharatyanatyam by Rajashree Warrier based on the poem ‘Chitrangana’, Tagore Theatre, 6.45 p.m.