Centre for Development Studies: C. Rammanohar Reddy, writer, delivers Fifth Foundation Day Lecture on ‘Globalisation after Brexit and Donald Trump,’ CDS Auditorium, Prasanth Nagar, Ulloor, 4 p.m.

Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram: Ananthapuri Nritha Sangeetholsavam, music concert by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, VJT Hall, 5.30 p.m.

Organisers: Painting exhibition by Varghese Punalur, Lalithakala art gallery, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Nanthancode, 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Margi: Balivadhom (Sugrivan Purappad), Koodiyattom, Margi Natyagriham, Fort, 6 p.m.

Soorya: Jalsa Ghar, Ghazal by Aparna Rajeev, YMCA Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.