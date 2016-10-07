State Institute of Languages: Seminar series as part of the 60th anniversary of the formation of Kerala State – sessions by Naduvattom Gopalakrishnan, P. Soman, C.R. Prasad, Dominic J. Kattoor and K. Shiju, Government College for Women, 9 a.m.

State Institute of Languages: Book release – Panorama…Manorama by V.R. Gopinath, Kalabhavan theatre, 4 p.m.

Alliance Francaise: Le Corbusier in India – photography tribute on his 50th death anniversary by Ajay Bhatia, Alliance Francaise art gallery, 10 a.m.

Thikkurissi Foundation: Formation of organising committee for Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair birth centenary celebrations, Kesari memorial hall, 5.30 p.m.

G.R. Public School: Founder’s day celebrations, school auditorium, Neyyattinkara, 5.30 p.m.

Navarathri Trust: Navarathri music festival – Carnatic vocal concert by Amrutha Venkatesh, Navarathri mandapam, East Fort, 6 p.m.

Soorya: Dance and music festival – Madhmumita Roy Kathak group, Co-bank audtiroum, 6.45 p.m.