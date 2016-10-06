Department of Industries and Commerce: Awareness workshop on GST, Mascot Hotel, 10 a.m.

CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology: Governor P.Sathasivam to inaugurate foundation day celebrations and unveil bust of C.V.Raman, CSIR-NIIST, 10 a.m.

LPSC: World Space week celebrations, Government Girls’ HSS, Nedumangad, 10 a.m.; World Space week celebrations, Municipal mini stadium, Pulippara, Nedumangad, 5 p.m.

Alliance Francaise: Le Corbusier in India – Photography tribute on his 50th death anniversary by Ajay Bhatia, Alliance Francaise art gallery, 10 a.m.

Milma: Minister for forests and Dairy Development K.Raju to inaugurate marketing hub and maize milling unit, Kandala, Kattakada, 3.30 p.m.

Navarathri Trust: Navarathri music festival – Carnatic vocal concert by Rama Varma, Navarathri mandapam, East Fort, 6 p.m.

Soorya: Dance and music festival – Odissi ballet by Sharmila Mukherji group, Cobank audtiroum, 6.45 p.m.