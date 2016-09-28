Centre of Indian Trade Unions: Mukesh, MLA, inaugurates cultural seminar as part of district conference, Mamam grounds, Attingal, 5 p.m.
Sri Swati Tirunal Sangita Sabha: Music concert by Aswathi Tirunal Rama Varma, Karthika Thirunal theatre, 6 p.m.
Soorya Festival 2016-17: Indian Panorama Film Festival, Screening of ‘Radiopetti’ (Tamil), 5 p.m., and ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusali’ (Marathi), Cobank Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Indian Institute of Scientific Heritage, Sree Seetha Rama Bhaktha Sabha: Lecture by N. Gopalakrishnan, Sri Chembai Memorial hall, Ayodhya Nagar, Sreevarahom, 6 p.m.
The Institution of Engineers (India): Talk on ‘Challenges faced by engineers in developing human space flight mission,’ Visvesvaraya Bhavan, opposite Kanakakunnu Palace, 5.45 p.m.
Margi: Kathakali ‘Uttara Swayamvaram’ (final day), Margi Nartyagriham, Fort, 6 p.m.
Kerala Sahrdayavedi: C.H. Muhammad Koya remembrance, Press Club Hall, 5 p.m.
Institute for Sustainable Development and Governance: Shashi Tharror, MP, releases report on ‘India’s development cooperation,’ Mascot Hotel, PMG, 4 p.m.