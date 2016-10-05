The 40th annual State meet of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, ISACON-Kerala, will be held at the Pushpagiri Medical College and Research Centre and at the Mar Athanasios College For Advanced Studies (Macfast) in Thiruvalla from October 7 to 9.

According to P.T. Thampi, the organising committee chairman, the inaugural function of the three-day meet will be held at the Macfast Auditorium at Thukalassery, near Thiruvalla, on October 7.

Dr. Thampi said former State Human Rights Commission Chairman J. Benjamin Koshy would inaugurate the meet and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvalla, Thomas Mar Coorilos, will deliver the benedictory address on the occasion.

A workshop, mainly for postgraduate students, will be held at the Senate Hall of the Pushpagiri Medical College on October 7.

Dr Thampi also said that the scientific presentations by eminent doctors would be held at the Macfast audfitorium on October 8 and 9.

Dr Babu Raj from Idukki Medical College, Dr Balavenket Subrahmaniyan from Coimbatore, Dr Suma Mary Thampi from Vellore CMC, Dr Rebecca Jacob from Bangalore, Dr Gurudutt fro Mysore, Dr Jerry Paul from Kochi, Dr Venugopal from the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Shamshad Beegum from Thrisur, and Dr Jayadas from London, would be presenting scientific papers on different topics relavent to modern Anaesthesiology, said Dr Thampi.

The three-day meet will come to a close on October 9 afternoon, according to the organisers.

Those who are interested to attend the meet and scientific sessions may contact Dr Thampi at 9847150152 (email: isacon2016@pushpagiri.in).

