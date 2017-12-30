‘They are my witches – women of substance’

more-in

The orange blaze from a funeral pyre was gnawing at the seams of darkness that surrounded the Thrikkakara municipal crematorium.

“Aren’t you scared?” Rajesh James asked Selina Michael as she shuffled the scalding logs with a long pole, making sure the corpse burnt well. “Why should one be afraid of the dead? We only need to be wary of people who walk on two legs. And, the one who terrified me most was my husband,” said the undertaker, in her 50s, recounting the brutalities she had been subjected to by her abusive husband before she severed ties with him.

The conversation, which took place over a-year-and-a-half ago, gave Rajesh, Assistant Professor at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and a documentary filmmaker, the feeling that her story needed to be told. “I found her sense of empowerment astounding. These are the kind of women, living on the fringes, who aren’t tired of putting up a fight with the dominant social order, I thought. That’s how the idea of a film took root,” says Rajesh, who has just completed his latest documentary, In Thunder, Lightning and Rain, a sequential narrative on three maverick women in their elements set in the backdrop of the Cochin Carnival — Fort Kochi’s year-end festival.

While it was a chance meeting with Selina, Rajesh chose footballer-turned-coach Seena C.V. and fisherwoman and folksinger Ammini Amma to complete the trio. They are the antithesis of highbrow feminism, he says. Like Terry Eagleton’s reading of the witches of Macbeth, from which the film has drawn its title, they constitute unusual protagonists.

The film, roughly under 40 minutes, opens and ends with scenes from the Cochin Carnival, a male space, where these women, each with a different calling, go individually to spend their leisure time.

Seena fights derision to coach young boys in football. From modest surroundings, she rose to become a national footballer and trainer. “Looking back at my life, it’s hard to believe it was mine,” she says. Seena refused to get married, as haunting childhood memories of her father’s aggression against her mother refuse to go away.

On occasions when her husband had needlessly rebuked her, Ammini Amma, fisherwoman, wished she were a man. “Even a man of little worth wants a woman to be his slave,” she says. “I regret not being able to read or write. This created a lot of shortcomings, but I learnt several songs, learnt to give speeches,” she says, as she goes about fishing, singing all the while.

Selina displays a certain stoicism as she goes about her work as an undertaker, a job she’s been doing for 10 years.

Her wish is to be cremated the way she conducts it for others.

Rajesh, who won acclaim for his earlier outing, Naked Wheels, has cobbled together a human narrative without being intrusive. “They are my witches – women of substance. The film had no script and my role was limited to drawing them to certain topics.”

In Thunder..., produced by Preeya Nair and K.C. Abraham, is set to premiere at the Peloponnisos International Documentary Festival at Kalamata, Greece, on January 24. There could be a private screening with support from the State Chalachithra Academy in Thiruvananthapuram before that.